The work to preserve trees on Hudson Avenue included bumping out curbs and extending driveway aprons. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Mid-project changes to preserve trees helped boost the tab for road work in Red Bank by more than $227,000 to this summer, officials said.

And the added expenses came in one penny below the threshold at which the entire $1.14 million project would have had to be re-bid.

Hudson Avenue, seen shortly after completion of the repaving job on July 16. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

At its August 18 meeting, the council passed a resolution that would pay Fiore Paving Company of Oceanport an additional $227,559.48 for “various unanticipated circumstances” related to the Hudson Avenue resurfacing work done in July, as well as a smattering of other jobs.

Fiore won the repaving contract a year ago with a $1.14 million bid that beat out eight contenders.

Acting Business Administrator Darren McConnell told the council that most of the extra cost reflected changes to save trees on Hudson Avenue, which the borough Shade Tree Committee and residents “didn’t want removed.”

The work involved moving the curb line away from the trees along the entire length of the block between East Bergen Place and Harding Road to avoid it “zig-zagging,” McConnell said. Modifications to driveway aprons were also necessitated.

That “substantially increased the amount of concrete work that had to be done,” said McConnell, who is also the borough’s police chief.

The tab also included higher expenses for asphalt, fuel, topsoil and grass restoration, as well as costs for additional days for police traffic and protection maintenance, according to a list McConnell provided to redbankgreen. The list does not break down costs by item.

Costs for other projects in town also contributed to the higher tab, McConnell said. They included the removal of buried stumps at the First Aid building on Spring Street, and additional paving and base repair on “deteriorating” portions of Mohawk Lane and Henry Street, he said.