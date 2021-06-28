UPDATE: On Monday, the borough announced a postponement of the work described below to Thursday and Friday, weather permitting.

Outdoor work, like the scheduled milling of Hudson Avenue in Red Bank, may be extra uncomfortable this week.

With temperatures and humidity levels high, he National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for seven New Jersey counties, including western Monmouth, from noon Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Check out the extended forecast through Independence Day below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Independence Day

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.