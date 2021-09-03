FAIR HAVEN: MONTHS OF ROADWORK TO BEGIN

A year of on-and-off construction disruptions along River Road in Fair Haven is expected to begin Tuesday.

That day, the road will be closed from the Red Bank border, at Harrison Avenue, to Hance Road, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for replacement of the New Jersey American Water Company service main by the company’s contractor, CRJ Contracting.

The project spans the length of River Road, and also involves a crew working west from the Rumson border.

“There will be police presence to make sure cars can get to our downtown businesses,” the borough said in a recent announcement. School buses will be allowed through, and students will be picked up at regular stops.

When the project reaches the business district, access to shops and restaurants will be maintained by limiting work between Smith Street and Buena Place to evenings and overnight, Administrator Theresa Casagrande told the council at its August 16 meeting.

The water company plans to post weekly project status updates on its website, Casagrande said. Depending on factors such as weather and availability of materials, “they hope to get in all the main work before early December,” Casagrande said.

But once the water main is installed, “the contractor will have months of follow-up work to complete the project,” the announcement said.

In the spring, the borough is expected to embark on its own River Road streetscape project, which will include the installation of curbs, sidewalks, and lighting, from Smith Street west to Red Bank.

Then, in late summer or early fall, a long-awaited Monmouth County’s River Road paving project is expected to begin, the borough announcement said.