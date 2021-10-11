RED BANK: JON STEWART SELLS SECOND HOME

Jon Stewart’s former homes on Alston Court, left, and Fisher Place, right, as seen from the Navesink River in 2010. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Comedian Jon Stewart appears to have ended his time as a Red Bank dual homeowner.

The comedian and political commentator has a buyer for the second of the two side-by-side mansions on the Navesink River that he and his wife, Tracey Stewart, owned in town, according to a recent filing with the Monmouth County Clerk.

As reported last month by redbankgreen, the onetime Daily Show host sold the house he owned at Alston Court for $5.3 million.

A notice of settlement filed October 1, indicates a contract for the second house, at 55 Fisher Place. No price is stated.

The Stewarts owned the property through an entity called Red Bank River Trust; the buyers are identified as Peter and Rae Glazman of Bal Harbour, Florida.

The two houses are side-by-side at the ends of parallel streets. They represented a combined $7 million investment, before improvements, the Stewarts made in late 2009 and early 2010. It’s unknown how much the Stewarts, who own the 11-acre Hockhockson Farm in Colts Neck, used either place.

Stewart hosts a new current affairs show, called “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” on Apple TV+. On Friday, he is scheduled to host Red Bank-based Lunch Break’s annual fall fundraising gala at the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

