RED BANK: SENIORS MARK END OF SUMMER

Dozens of Red Bank senior citizens attended the borough Senior Center‘s annual end-of-summer cookout, hosted at the Westside Hose firehouse on Leighton Avenue Friday.

The event is traditionally held at the Senior Center on Shrewsbury Avenue, but that facility remains closed after a January, 2019 leak of the fire suppression system. The firehouse lot offered more space for the gathering than the center’s temporary facilities at Trinity Church on West Front Street, said director Jackie Reynolds.

As reported last week, borough officials said they’ll hold public forums on the plans for repairs to the Senior Center, with a tentative date of October 27. Stay tuned for confirmation.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.