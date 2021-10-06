A zoning board hearing on 10 apartments proposed for a vacant, riverfront lot next door to the Red Bank Public Library is set to resume Thursday.

A rendering of the West Front Street side of the proposed building. (Rendering by Michael James Monroe Architect. Click to enlarge.)

Developer Samuel Shamaev owns the site, at 96-98 West Front Street, where he proposes a 26,000-square foot building, with 10 apartments, 600 square feet of commercial space and onsite parking for 28 vehicles.

The project, branded as “Rivermark,” needs variances for front and side-yard setbacks, density and more.

The hearing began with a single session in July. Shamaev bought the property after another developer won planning board approval for an eight-apartment building that was never constructed.

The meeting will be held in person at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, starting at 6:30 p.m. Here’s the full agenda.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

