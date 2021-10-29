RED BANK: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
By JOHN T. WARD
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in front of Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Thursday night, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.
From a statement McConnell issued Friday:
The crash occurred at approximately 8:30 pm while the pedestrian was crossing mid-block from north to south.
The park, on West Front Street, was hosting an event featuring children’s games and a screening of ‘Ghostbusters.’ The event had wrapped up about half an hour prior to the incident, McConnell said.
The incident is under investigation by Patrolman Darren McConnell, the chief’s son, of the department’s traffic safety unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact McConnell at (732) 530-2700.