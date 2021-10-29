Among the many over-the-top Halloween displays to be found locally this season is an overhead canopy of lights shared by neighbors on Brown Place, above, and the lawn setup on Harrison Avenue, right, both in Red Bank.

The season culminates Sunday, when trick-or-treating conditions should be favorable, with a “slight” chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (redbankgreen photos. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers. Low around 56. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday

Rain, mainly before 2pm, then showers likely after 2pm. High near 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.