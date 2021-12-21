RED BANK: BROAD STREET WORK PAUSED



Construction of a new sewer line on Broad Street has been suspended through the Christmas weekend, Red Bank officials announced Monday.

Complaints about traffic disruption in the downtown business district prompted officials to halt the work two days earlier than originally planned.

“We decided it was in everyone’s best interest to take a few days off this week and make it easier for patrons in the last few days before Christmas,” acting Business Administrator Darren McConnell told redbankgreen.

