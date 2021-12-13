RED BANK: NAIL SALON NAILED AGAIN

No injuries were reported after a car struck the facade of nail salon in Red Bank Monday morning.

The crash was the second such accident at the salon in three years.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a Lexus sedan driven by an unidentified motorist hit the facade alongside the K Nail Salon on North Bridge Avenue, home to a Wawa convenience store and other shops.

Damage to the building appeared to be cosmetic.

In September, 2018, a car plowed through the front door and window into the shop itself, then known as the Luxe Nail Salon, without injury to anyone.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.