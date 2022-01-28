With a blizzard expected to wallop the New Jersey coast starting Friday evening, Red Bank police are reminding residents to get their vehicles into driveways and public parking lots to allow plows through. From an announcement posted on the borough website Thursday evening:

It is MANDATORY that all vehicles be removed from all Borough roadways as snow begins to accumulate and must remain off the roadway until snow is plowed from curb to curb. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and subject to impound. Residents who do not have off street parking available to them may park in any municipal lot.

A 2017 ordinance requires vehicles be removed from all streets during and immediately after snowstorms to allow for plowing. Violators face possible $38 summonses, as hundreds learned in past storm-related ticket blitzes.

“If there’s any specific individual who is finding it difficult to find a place to move their car and that is the hurdle, I would strongly suggest that they reach out to us so we can figure out an accommodation,” Council President Kate Triggiano said Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning early Friday for areas “at or within a few miles of” the the Atlantic coast, forecasting heavy snow and winds of up to 50 miles per hour from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Snow accumulation of 8 to 15 inches is expected.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the warning say. “Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”

The worst of it is expected from late Friday through midday Saturday, the NWS said.

