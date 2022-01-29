RED BANK: WORK AND PLAY FOLLOW STORM

Shovelers, snowblowers and snow-happy kids took to the streets of Red Bank as a blizzard that began Friday night wound down early Saturday afternoon.

The storm left more than a foot of snow, and JCP&L reported five customers were without electrical service shortly after 4 p.m.

Check out the selection of photos from redbankgreen’s late-morning walkaround. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

