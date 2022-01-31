A view east along Waverly Place in Red Bank Sunday evening. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

With a hard pack of ice and snow remaining on local streets after a weekend blizzard, some schools on the Greater Red Bank Green announced delayed openings Monday.

The weather to start the week won’t do much to hasten the cleanup, with freezing temperatures lingering.

An ice-ringed puddle at the corner of Broad Street and Linden Place Sunday evening. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

As of 6:15 a.m. Monday, Red Bank borough schools, Red Bank Charter School and Red Bank Regional High School were reporting two-hour delayed starts.

Red Bank Catholic announced it would be on virtual instruction for the day.

Fair Haven’s Knollwood and Sickles schools will open at 10 and 10:20 a.m., respectively.

UPDATE: Little Silver Superintendent Eric Platt announced delayed openings via Twitter.

Sunday evening, main arteries in Red Bank appeared largely clear, but many residential streets were covered or partly covered by an inch or more of hard-packed snow and ice, redbankgreen saw on a walk around town.

According to the National Weather Service, the region was socked with about 15 inches of snow that fell from late Friday into Saturday afternoon.

Monday began with 11-degree Fahrenheit conditions shortly before dawn, and an increasingly cloudy day forecast, with temperatures peaking at a still-freezing 31 degrees.

Here’s the extended outlook from the NWS:

Monday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 31. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Patchy freezing fog after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday

A chance of rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday

Rain likely before 4pm, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

Snow likely before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

