RED BANK: SINKHOLE OPENS ON BROAD

A sinkhole opened on Broad Street in downtown Red Bank Monday night, caused a parked vehicle to sink about a foot.

The vehicle experienced minor damage and was towed out, said police Chief Darren McConnell. The cause of the sinkhole was under investigation Monday morning. Since November, Broad Street has been undergoing a streetscape project that included replacement of the water and sewer lines.

Also in utility news, a sanitary sewer line failed on Harding Road, near the peak of Tower Hill, early Tuesday morning. The westbound lane of the roadway was closed between Prospect Avenue and Spring Street, with reopening expected by 4 p.m., McConnell said. (RBPD photo. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.