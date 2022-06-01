RED BANK: MAN DIES ON STATION PLATFORM

Police on scene at the train station Tuesday.(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A 27-year-old Red Bank man died on a boarding platform at the borough train station Tuesday, police said.

The death of Gabriel Aparicio-Hernandez, of East Sunset Avenue, is not considered suspicious, said Captain Mike Frazee.

Police responded to a medical emergency call of a man not breathing at station at around 3:45 p.m., with CPR being performed by a person on the scene.

On arrival, Officers Michael Zadlock and Grace Maggiulli found the man lying unresponsive on the east side train platform, he said. They quickly determined that he was deceased, Frazee said.

Though the cause of death was not immediately known, there were no signs of foul play or trauma to the victim, he said.

The matter is being investigated by New Jersey Transit Police with assistance from borough police. Anyone with specific information is asked to contact New Jersey Transit Police at 1-800-242-0236, or Detective Paul Perez of the Red Bank Police 732-530-2700..

The train station and platform remained open during the initial investigation without any delays or disruptions.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.