RED BANK: CHIEF TO ADDRESS SAFETY QS

Red Bank police Chief Darren McConnell plans to address public safety concerns following recent mass shootings in Texas and New York in a community Zoom meeting scheduled for Monday evening.

Here’s the full announcement of the event on the borough website:

The Red Bank Police Department joins the nation in mourning the senseless deaths of the innocent victims in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

As a department, we’d like to connect and share with you updates and information regarding public safety, and answer any questions you may have in regards to policing and safety in Red Bank.

On June 6th, 2022 at 6PM, all members of the public are invited to join Police Chief Darren McConnell for a public, online forum. Questions can be submitted ahead of time via email to DMcConnell@RedBankNJ.org

This forum will also be live-streamed to Facebook and posted on the Borough of Red Bank Facebook page.

Sign up and register for the zoom link here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

