RED BANK: APARTMENTS ON AGENDA, AGAIN

After three years of review and changes, a proposal for 45 new apartments on Monmouth Street in Red Bank may get an up-or-down vote by the zoning board Thursday night.

Developer Michael Salerno’s plan for an irregularly shaped parcel that extends to Pearl and Oakland streets has been inching its way forward since late 2019.

Testimony by Salerno’s traffic and. planning experts is expected.

But before the board continues the hearing, it will first take up three smaller, less controversial applications:

• A request for additional signage by a mortgage broker at 70 White Street

• A request by Calvary Baptist Church on Bridge Avenue to replace its perimeter fence

• A request by Neapoli restaurant on Wallace Street for a projecting sign.

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting is scheduled to be held in person at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, at 6:30 p.m.

