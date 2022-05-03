RED BANK: FIFTY APARTMENTS PROPOSED

A depiction of the proposed development, with Mechanic Street on the left and Globe Court on the right. (Rendering by GRO Architects. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The developer of one of Red Bank’s newest apartment buildings hopes to create a larger one just across the street, according to a recent filing with the borough.

The proposed project would replace the one-story building at left, above, directly across the street from the developer’s recently completed Forum project, with 24 units. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Through a limited liability company called One Globe Court, developer Mazin ‘Patrick’ Kalian has proposed a five-story residential project at 19-29 Mechanic Street, known as the Globe Court Professional Building.

According to an application submitted to the borough planning office in February, the upper four stories would contain 12 one-bedroom and 38 two-bedroom apartments arranged in a horseshoe shape, with the opening facing north.

A Kalian official did not respond to a redbankgreen request for information Monday.

The site, at a third of an acre, is directly across Mechanic Street from the Forum, a four-story, 24-unit project Kalian completed in 2021.

Like the Forum, the new building would sit atop ground-level parking for residents, with 78 parking spaces proposed.

Information on affordable units was not immediately available. The Forum was required to provide two units for low- and moderate-income earners.

Features include a 2,400-square-foot gym and two decks for residents, one at the center of the horseshoe on the fifth floor, and the other atop fifth-floor apartments on the Mechanic Street side. A multipurpose room and storage room are also planned.

The existing one-story building is home to the Feather & Line Hair Studio, a dental practice, a mortgage office and other small businesses. It is currently owned by an enterprise called B-Four Enterprises; a contract of sale to Kalian was filed with the Monmouth County Clerk in November.

The plan requires zoning board approval for variances and site plan. Information about a board hearing was not available Monday.

