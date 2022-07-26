RED BANK: CHROMEBOOKS ON LOAN AT LIBRARY

The Red Bank Public Library has added Chromebooks to the information technology available for borrowing by patrons.

From an announcement on the library website:

The Red Bank Public Library has a variety of technology available for cardholders to borrow. This lending program is designed to acknowledge the fundamental importance of equal access to the technology and the Internet in modern society. By providing the means to access the internet at home, the Library can help connect members of the community to important resources and services even when the library building is closed.

ELIGIBILITY

Chromebooks and iPads are available at the Circulation Desk for Red Bank Library Residents over 18 years of age with library cards. Patrons need to show their picture ID and library card to borrow the items. Launchpad Playaways are available in the Children’s Room and may be borrowed by Children ages 12 and up. All patrons checking out a device must also complete a Device Lending Agreement Form.

Full details are available here.