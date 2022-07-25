RED BANK: PAVING TO CLOSE ROAD OVERNIGHT

One of Red Bank’s main east-west thorughfares is up for repaving this week, with two overnight closings planned, borough police announced Sunday.

Here’s the notice:

On Monday 7/25 and Tuesday 7/26, Monmouth County will be milling and paving Harding Rd from Broad St through Oaklawn Rd. [in Fair Haven].

Harding Rd will be closed in both directions from 5:30PM – 6:00AM each night. Please follow detours and plan an alternate route.

At the Broad Street end, the work will tie in with a streetscape makeover completed by the borough last week.

