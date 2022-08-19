Paint brushes were out for some sprucing-up in downtown Red Bank as temperatures rose to the mid-80s under sunny skies Thursday.

Friday’s conditions are expected to be a repeat as the 68th annual Sidewalk Sale kicks off a three-day run. Check out the extended National Weather Service forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

