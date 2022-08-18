RED BANK: APARTMENT PLAN BACK AGAIN



See UPDATE below

After three years of review and changes, a proposal for 45 new apartments on Monmouth Street in Red Bank is on the zoning board agenda yet again Thursday night.

Developer Michael Salerno’s plan for 121 Monmouth Street has been inching its way forward since late 2019.

The irregularly shaped parcel abuts the Red Bank Charter School and extends to Pearl and Oakland streets.

The most recent hearing was in June, with testimony on traffic.

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting is scheduled to be held in person at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, at 6:30 p.m.

UPDATE: This hearing was rescheduled to a future date due to the unavailability of a witness for the applicant.

