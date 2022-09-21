The fire suppression system “did its job,” stopping a blaze in Red Bank’s Dublin House Pub early Wednesday morning, a fire official said.

Firefighters seen though the restaurant’s Temple Bar entrance Wednesday. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Responding to the 6:15 a.m. alarm, volunteer firefighters from Red Bank and Little Silver arrived to find the Monmouth Street restaurant filled with smoke, said Red Bank Deputy Chief Wayne Hartman. Water was running through the sprinkler system, he said.

Though evidence of fire was seen, the blaze was out, he told redbankgreen.

“The system worked as it was supposed to,” he said.

The eatery sustained light smoke and water damage, he said.

UPDATE: Fire Marshal Tommy Welsh said the fire was at the waitress station and involved an electrical strip, and was put out by a single sprinkler head.

