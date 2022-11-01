RED BANK: CATALYTIC CONVERTERS STOLEN

By JOHN T. WARD

A thief or thieves cut a valuable piece of equipment from two cars in one night last month, Red Bank police Chief Darren McConnell said Tuesday.

Stolen sometime during the night of October 19 were catalytic converters, which contain precious metals that reduce harmful exhaust emissions, McConnell told redbankgreen.

Both vehicles were Honda Accords, one made in 2005 and the other in 2006, that were parked on Riverside Avenue, he said.

Because of the metals inside, catalytic converters for Hondas can fetch prices of $200 to $800 from a scrap yard, McConnell said.

Car and Driver magazine reported in June that Accords made from 1989 through 2020 were the second-most targeted vehicles for catalytic converter thefts, after Ford F-Series trucks built between 1985 and 2021.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts have soared nationally in recent years.

McConnell said no arrests have been made.

