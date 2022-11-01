After three years of revisions and hearings, Michael Salerno’s proposal for 46 apartments in downtown Red Bank appears set for a vote by zoning board Thursday night.

The plan calls for a four-story building encompassing the sites of an existing office building at 121 Monmouth Street, as well as the former Big Man’s West, a concert venue owned by late saxophonist Clarence Clemons, both of which would be demolished.

Included in the project, which also has frontage on Pearl and Oakland streets, is an existing house that would provide one of the project’s three affordable units.

A traffic expert hired by the owner of the Station Place apartments, which is opposing the project, is expected to testify.

Here’s the full agenda. A request to subdivide the property at 15 Tilton Avenue into two lots, one with the existing home and the other for future construction, has been rescheduled for December.

The board meets in person at 6:30 at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

(Rendering by SOME Architects. Click to enlarge.)

