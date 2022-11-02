RED BANK: STATION RAZED FOR APARTMENTS

A onetime gas station-turned-gym in downtown Red Bank was razed Tuesday.

What’s Going On Here?

The property as it appeared in May, 2021, above, and a depiction of the proposed building from the same viewpoint, below. (Photos by Allan Bass and John T. Ward; rendering by S.O.M.E. Architects. Click to enlarge.)

The demolition cleared the way for 32 new apartments at 120 Monmouth Street. Park Valley Development won zoning board approval for its project in August, 2021.

The plan calls for a four-story building on the site, at for the northwest corner of Monmouth and Pearl streets, with commercial space along Monmouth Street and parking beneath the three stories of residential units.

Five of the units are to be set aside for low- and moderate-income earners, under the terms of the approval.

A Park Valley executive did not immediately reply to a redbankgreen request for information about an expected completion date and rents.

The site was once used as a Sinclair gas station, and in recent years served as home to a skate shop and Crossfit gym. It’s been vacant for several years.

In 2009, the zoning board approved a mixed-use building with ground-level stores and 12 apartments on two upper floors on the site. But that project, proposed by another developer, went unbuilt.

Park Valley’s project is across the street from another proposed redevelopment that’s up for zoning board approval Thursday night: Michael Salerno’s plan for 46 apartments at 121 Monmouth Street, on an assemblage of lots that extend to Oakland and Pearl streets.

