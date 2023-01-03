SHREWSBURY: MAIN BREAK PROMPTS DETOURS

A water main break was slowing traffic at a primary entry point to Red Bank Tuesday morning.

SEE UPDATE BELOW

The break occurred on southbound Broad Street in Shrewsbury, just south of the intersection with Newman Springs Road. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

With repair work expected to continue until Tuesday evening, detours were in place around the heavily-used intersection of Newman Springs Road (Route 520) and Broad Street (Route 35), said Red Bank police Chief Darren McConnell.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, eastbound traffic on Newman Springs Road was periodically backed up almost to Shrewsbury Avenue, but clearing quickly.

Route 35 southbound traffic was being rerouted west to Shrewsbury Avenue, and then south.

Northbound traffic on Route 35 was unaffected, but that could change as work progresses, McConnell said.

UPDATE: A spokesperson for New Jersey American Water Company told redbankgreen that about 100 properties are without water during the repairs, which should be completed by early evening.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.