OCEANIC BRIDGE: CONCEPT PLANS ON DISPLAY

The Oceanic Bridge between Rumson and Middletown is in “critical” condition, according to the Monmouth County Engineer’s office, and officials plan to unveil “conceptual alternatives” for its replacement or repair at meetings slated in each town today.

The span, built in 1939, is “structurally deficient, functionally obsolete, and is at the end of its service life,” the county says on a website dedicated to the project. County Engineer Joe Ettore has said in the past that a replacement could cost in the area of $75 million.

The first session is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. at the Middletown Township Public Library, with a brief presentation at 2:30. The second will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria (via Forrest Avenue entrance) at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High, with a 6:30 presentation.

Written comments will be accepted through August 4. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)