RED BANK: CRAFT BREWERY, TAKEOUT PLANNED

The former Fameabilia store space will be divided in two to house a craft brewery and a take-out restaurant. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

[SEE CORRECTIONS BELOW]

By JOHN T. WARD

Nine years after its last tenant departed, and four years after it was approved for restaurant use, a large retail space in downtown Red Bank is slated to get two new tenants, redbankgreen has learned.

Florin Lupu, a restaurateur and building contractor who recently bought the former Fameabilia building at 42 Monmouth Street, said he plans to divide the 4,200-square-foot single-story space for two tenants: a craft-beer brewery and a takeout restaurant.

The brewery is to be called Monmouth Brewers and will be the largest craft-brew operation in New Jersey, said Lupu, whose restaurant, Maloney’s Pub & Grille in Matawan, features 150 craft taps. Lupu said he won’t be involved in ownership or management of the brewery, which won’t serve beer but will offer samples to customers over age 21.

The brewery owner could not be reached for comment. The owner of the takeout business declined immediate comment.

: Because of mistaken information supplied by the landlord, details about the brewery were incorrectly reported in the original version of this post. According to a representative for the brewery’s owners, who don’t yet wish to be identified, Chris Pohl is not an owner; the name of the business is undecided; and the operation will neither have a capacity of 30 barrels or constitute the largest such operation in New Jersey.]

“This is going to bring a different component to the town,” said Charles Frank, of Brothers Commercial, who brokered the deal.

The sale price of the property was not immediately available.

The site backs up against the White Street parking lot and adjoins a pedestrian pathway to the lot from Monmouth Street.

Lupu bought the building from Wadsworth Properties, which won variances and planning board approval for a 162-seat restaurant in 2013. No restaurant or other business ever moved in, however.

The space last saw use as the home of Hollywood memorabilia retailer Fameabilia. The store closed in 2008.

From 1989 to 1997, the space served as a CPA office, and briefly as the Royale Theater.

Lupu said he expects the two businesses to be open in six to eight months.