RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of June 1 to June 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 06-05-17 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported an unknown black male took a tip jar from the business. The jar is described as clear with a red lid and contained approximately $100.00. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: On 06-11-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave it was reported a bald black male described as early 40’s, approximately 6 feet, clean shaven wearing a white t-shirt and tan shorts was seen leaving a store without paying for an item. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: on 06-11-17 in the area of N Bridge Ave it was reported a gold Samsung Galazy S7 Edge with a black/gray case was taken from a vehicle parked. The phone is valued at approximately $500.00. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: On 06-11-17 in the area of Throckmorton Ave it was reported an orange cone with two horizontal white reflective stripes with numbers stenciled in black was taken from an apron of a driveway. The cone is valued at $25.00. Ptl. Garret Falco.

ARRESTS

Edmundo Perez-Villegas, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-02-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Sean Penn, age 35 of Edison was arrested on 06-07-17 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana under 50g by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Destiny Filippi, age 19 of Ocean was arrested on 06-07-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Mark Degenito, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-08-17 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Anthony Decristofaro, age 29 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 06-08-17 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana under 50g by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Kyree Farrow, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-09-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Michele Searight-Makason, age 42 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06-09-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Virginia Stroby, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-10-17 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Michael Stavola, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-1-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Eleazar Aguirre-Salazar, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-11-17 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Salvador Carranza-Monges, age 26 of Long Branch was arrested on 06-11-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Byron Carroll, age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 06-12-17 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Xaire Williams, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-12-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Marc Pines, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-13-17 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Taheem Lane, age 20 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06-13-17 in the area of E Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Christopher Rovinsky, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-13-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting. 

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

