RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of June 1 to June 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 06-05-17 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported an unknown black male took a tip jar from the business. The jar is described as clear with a red lid and contained approximately $100.00. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: On 06-11-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave it was reported a bald black male described as early 40’s, approximately 6 feet, clean shaven wearing a white t-shirt and tan shorts was seen leaving a store without paying for an item. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: on 06-11-17 in the area of N Bridge Ave it was reported a gold Samsung Galazy S7 Edge with a black/gray case was taken from a vehicle parked. The phone is valued at approximately $500.00. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: On 06-11-17 in the area of Throckmorton Ave it was reported an orange cone with two horizontal white reflective stripes with numbers stenciled in black was taken from an apron of a driveway. The cone is valued at $25.00. Ptl. Garret Falco.

ARRESTS

Edmundo Perez-Villegas, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-02-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Sean Penn, age 35 of Edison was arrested on 06-07-17 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana under 50g by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Destiny Filippi, age 19 of Ocean was arrested on 06-07-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Mark Degenito, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-08-17 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Anthony Decristofaro, age 29 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 06-08-17 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana under 50g by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Kyree Farrow, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-09-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Michele Searight-Makason, age 42 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06-09-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Virginia Stroby, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-10-17 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Michael Stavola, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-1-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Eleazar Aguirre-Salazar, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-11-17 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Salvador Carranza-Monges, age 26 of Long Branch was arrested on 06-11-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Byron Carroll, age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 06-12-17 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Xaire Williams, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-12-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Marc Pines, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-13-17 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Taheem Lane, age 20 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06-13-17 in the area of E Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Christopher Rovinsky, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-13-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.