SHREWSBURY: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of August 12 to September 1, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Stolen Vehicle in the area of Schwartz Mazda, Shrewsbury Avenue on 8/13/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed vehicle from lot. Damages totaling $18,600.00. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Burglary in the area of Broad Street on 8/20/17. Victims report unknown subject(s) gained entry to multiple business and removed property. Damages totaling $3,272.88. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle and Det. Sgt. James Ramsey investigating.

ARRESTS

James A. Fedorko, male age 60 of Brick was arrested on 8/18/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Ryan J. Barrett, male age 34 of Denver, Co was arrested on 8/18/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of White Road by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Jefferson A. Vargas-Yutiven, male age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 8/20/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Admiral L. Walker, male age 32 of Neptune was arrested on 8/24/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Robert Lahey Jr, male age 25 of Red Bank was arrested for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Tenisha Victor, female age 26 of Eatontown was arrested on 8/25/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Karen M. Roche, female age 51 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 8/26/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Jennifer M. Reilly, female age 43 of Keansburg was arrested on 8/26/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Joshua M. Mogene, male age 31 of Linden was arrested on 8/27/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Kristina D. Cruz, female age 28 of Freehold was arrested on 8/30/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Byron J. Wright, male age 35 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 8/31/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Newman Springs Road by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

