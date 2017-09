Inspired by an interfaith breakfast held at Brookdale College in the spring, members of Red Bank’s Lunch Break community plan to host a “Hope for Humanity” candlelight vigil Thursday, September 21.

The ¬†event, featuring music, remarks by community leaders and a “penny drive” to aid victims of recent hurricanes, is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m at Lunch Break’s facility at 121 Drs. James Parker Boulevard.¬†(Click to enlarge)