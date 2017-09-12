LITTLE SILVER: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports for the months of July and August, 2017, as provided by the Little Silver Police Department. This report is published unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

July 5– Jacob Canterbury, 25, of Freehold, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Silverside Ave. for Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Scott Lorenson made the arrest.

July 5– A resident from Fox Hill Dr. reported Identity Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) opened up a fraudulent Dish Network cable account in the resident’s name. Sgt. Martin Scherzinger and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

July 6– A customer reported Theft after discovering that her cell phone had been stolen while she stopped at the 7-11 convenience store. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

July 7– James Kelly, 56, of Eatontown, NJ, was arrested on Prospect Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Little Silver Municipal Court in the amount of $1,250.00. P.O. Brian Miller made the arrest.

July 8– Chardae Turner, 23, of Newark, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on White Rd. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Newark Municipal Court in the amount of $700.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

July 8– Rasheen Yarbrough, Sr., 38, of Eatontown, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Red Bank and Shrewsbury Municipal Courts in the amount of $1,822.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

July 13– Leif Grimsgaard, 23, of Perth Amboy, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Silverton Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Allenhurst Municipal Court in the amount of $106.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

July 14– A resident from Edgewood Ave. reported Identity Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) applied for social security benefits using the resident’s personal information. P.O. Andrew Smith and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

July 16– Philip Noto, 36, of Whiting, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oakes Rd. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. P.O. Scott Lorenson made the arrest.

July 20– A resident from Little Silver Point Rd. reported Fraud after discovering that an unknown subject(s) made fraudulent charges on his credit card account. P.O. Frank Salerno and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

July 21– Terry Felicie, 53, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle accident on Seven Bridges Rd. and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

July 22– Luis Vazquez, 41, of Fairview, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on White Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the West New York Municipal Court in the amount of $500.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

July 22– Rubia Perez-Menjivar, 19, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a theft investigation at the 7-11 convenience store and charged with Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest along with Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva.

July 24-William Knabe, 40, of Keansburg, NJ, was arrested following a burglary investigation for Burglary, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Conspiracy and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

July 24– Michelle Mitchell, 48, Rumson, NJ, was arrested following a burglary investigation for Burglary, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Conspiracy, Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

July 24– Isaac Benezra, 35, of Middletown, NJ, was arrested following a burglary investigation for Conspiracy and Receiving Stolen Property. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

July 26– John Supp, Jr., 51, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Shrewsbury Municipal Court in the amount of $500.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

July 28– An employee from a business on Oceanport Ave. reported Attempted Burglary after discovering that an unknown subject(s) removed screws from the door hinges in an attempt to gain access to the building but was unsuccessful. P.O. Andrew Smith and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

July 28– A resident from Whispering Woods Ct. reported Fraud after discovering that an unknown subject(s) persuaded the resident via telephone to send valid gift card account numbers to this unknown party. P.O. Frank Salerno and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

July 29– Donica Rodriguez, 48, of Oakhurst, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Shrewsbury Municipal Court in the amount of $114.00. Sgt. Peter Gibson made the arrest.

July 31– Mario Sanchez, 40, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested on Branch Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Monmouth County Superior Court and the Shrewsbury Municipal Court in the amount of $1,741.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

August 1– Troy Carrington, 19, of Elizabeth, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

August 3– An employee from St. John’s Episcopal Church reported Criminal Mischief after discovering damage to a glass storm door in the rectory. P.O. Scott Lorenson investigated.

August 4– Julio Deras-Rodriguez, 41, of Lakewood, NJ, was arrested following a suspicious vehicle call on Queens Dr. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Lakewood Municipal Court in the amount $1,000.00. P.O. Robert Chenoweth made the arrest.

August 8– An employee from a business on White Rd. reported Trespassing after a subject kept returning to the business that was not authorized to be there. P.O. Michael Lahey investigated.

August 10– A resident from Little Silver Point Rd. reported Harassment after receiving unwanted text messages from a known acquaintance. P.O. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

August 10– A resident from Seven Bridges Rd. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) removed sterling silver pieces from the residence. P.O. Robert Chenoweth and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

August 14– Justin Henderson, 34, of Princeton, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Robbinsville Municipal Court in the amount of $215.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

August 14– An employee from a White Rd. business reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole cash from her purse. P.O. Taylor Doremus investigated.

August 15– A resident from Rosslyn Ct. reported Theft after discovering that their vehicle was stolen out of their garage during the early morning hours. P.O. Robert Chenoweth and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

August 20– Richard Torres, 29, of West Orange, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Ruddy Ct. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Newark and West Orange Municipal Courts in the amount of $450.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

August 22– Danis Cuevas-Pena, 42, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for an active Non-Support warrant out of the Monmouth County Superior Court in the amount of $15,893.00. P.O. Scott Lorenson made the arrest.

August 23– Robert Jones, 74, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Tinton Pl. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Colts Neck and Westampton Municipal Courts in the amount of $250.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

August 26– A resident from Woodbine Ave. reported Criminal Mischief after discovering damage to his vehicle that was parked in the street. P.O. Andrew Smith investigated.

August 30– A resident from Heritage Ct. reported Fraud after discovering some fraudulent charges on her bank account. P.O. Frank Salerno and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

August 31– Timothy Sherry, 54, of Kearny, NJ, was arrested at the Little Silver Train Station for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Neptune Township Municipal Court in the amount of $200.00. P.O. Scott Lorenson made the arrest.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.