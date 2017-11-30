LITTLE SILVER: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports for the month of October, 2017, as provided by the Little Silver Police Department. This report is published unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

October 5– Michael Perla, 49, of Hoboken, NJ, was arrested on Prospect Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Bayonne and Point Pleasant Municipal Courts in the amount of $475.00. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

October 5– Lechelle Hall, 27, of Keansburg, NJ, was arrested on Prospect Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Neptune Township Municipal Court in the amount of $500.00. Sgt. Paul Halpin made the arrest.

October 5– A victim from Ridge Rd. reported Theft after discovering that their cell phone had been stolen but later recovered in the day. P.O. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

October 13– A victim from Ridge Rd. reported Theft after discovering that their wallet and miscellaneous cash had been stolen sometime throughout the day. P.O. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

October 14– Edward Maguire, 37, of Monmouth Beach, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Willow Dr. for Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

October 15– Patrick Barthole, 28, of Lincroft, NJ, was arrested following a suspicious vehicle complaint in Markham Plaza for Possession of CDS, Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. P.O. Brian Miller made the arrest.

October 15– Robert Blount, 22, of Oakhurst, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Pinckney Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Asbury Park Municipal Court in the amount of $151.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

October 16– Matthew Bergin, 22, of Tinton Falls, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

October 18– William Chadwick, 40, of Keansburg, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Spring St. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Middletown Township Municipal Court in the amount of $582.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

October 18– Lindsay Hamilton, 31, of Sea Bright, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Seven Bridges Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Red Bank Municipal Court in the amount of $250.00. P.O. Brian Miller made the arrest.

October 24– A resident from Peach Tree Ln. reported Credit Card Fraud after discovering fraudulent charges made against his account. Sgt. Kevin Halpin and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

October 25– A resident from Sunnylands Ct. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) removed packages from their porch after they were delivered. P.O. Andrew Smith investigated.

October 26– A resident from Lisa Ct. reported Burglary/Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) entered their vehicle and removed an Apple iPad. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

October 29– Adenike Lopez, 27, of Eatontown, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Seven Bridges Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Ocean Township Municipal Court in the amount of $90.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

October 30– Matthew Agosto, 24, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on White Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Shrewsbury Municipal Court in the amount of $228.00. P.O. Andrew Smith made the arrest.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.