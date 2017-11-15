SHREWSBURY: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of October 21 to November 10, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Vineyard Vines, Broad Street on 10/25/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $493.50. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Glorney Street on 10/26/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) obtained credit card information to make fraudulent purchases. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Brady Road on 10/29/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) damaged vehicle. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Burglary Attempt in the area of Beechwood Drive on 11/1/17. Victim reports unknown subject attempted to enter the residence. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Marshalls, Broad Street on 11/6/17. Victim reports merchandise taken by unknown subject(s). Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

ARRESTS

Thomas E. Williams, male age 65 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/23/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Newman Springs Road by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Artis D. Edwards, male age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/24/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Holly J. Richardson, female age 35 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 10/28/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Julio Grande Jimenez, male age 32 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 10/28/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Amanda Johnson, female age 32 of Howell was arrested on 10/29/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Melvin J. Witschi, male age 50 of Fords was arrested on 10/29/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Teya H. Cartagena-Walsh, female age 19 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/1/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Quadirah M. Banks, female age 31 of New Brunswick was arrested on 11/1/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Nillia Rivera, female age 49 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 11/1/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

William E. Hernandez Galdamez, male age 22 of Rockville, MD was arrested on 11/2/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Myles Mooney, male age 21 of Neptune was arrested on 11/3/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Latifah Dabbs, female age 25 of Bronx, NY was arrested on 11/8/17 for Shoplifting in the area of Monroe Avenue by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Syiesha Jackson, female age 24 of Mt. Vernon, NY was arrested on 11/8/17 for Shoplifting in the area of Monroe Avenue by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Niya Isabell, female age 27 of White Plains, NY was arrested on 11/8/17 for Shoplifting in the area of Monore Avenue by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Rashad Jackson, male age 26 of Neptune was arrested on 11/9/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Nicholas A. Tomaino, male age 26 of Eatontown was arrested on 11/9/17 for Burglary and Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Wuraola A. Oderine, female age 21 of Vauxhall was arrested on 11/10/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.