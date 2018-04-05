RED BANK: ROUND THREE FOR MEGA WAWA

A controversial plan to build a supersized Wawa convenience store and gas station at one of Red Bank’s busiest intersections returns for its third hearing by the borough zoning board Thursday night.

The 24-hour-a-day business would be built on the present site of Auto Exotica, a used luxury vehicle showroom on Newman Springs Road just feet away from Broad Street.

At the first two hearings, objections have been raised about the impact on traffic by attorneys for a nearby Exxon station, a strip mall on the Shrewsbury side of Newman Springs and and a billboard company.

Here’s redbankgreen‘s coverage of the proposal so far, and here’s the meeting agenda. The hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)