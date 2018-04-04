RUMSON: POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Rumson Police Department for February and March, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

2/04/18 – Jake Mullaney, 22, of Colts Neck was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Possession of CDS and Possession of Paraphernalia, in the area of Rumson Road and Club Way.

2/05/18 – Claude Owen, 54, of Monmouth Beach was arrested by Ptl. Daniel Campanella for DUI, in the area of Rumson Road and Buena Vista Avenue.

2/13/18 – Jordan Donohue, 23, of Middletown was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Possession of CDS, in the area of the Oceanic Bridge.

2/13/18 – Kevin Branin, 40, of Rumson was arrested by D/Sgt. Chris Isherwood for Contempt, in the area of West River Road and Bingham Avenue.

2/22/18 – Anthony Rivera, 32, of Red Bank was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Possession of CDS, Contempt, and Fugitive from Justice charges, in the area of East River Road and Meadowbrook Avenue.

2/25/18 – Kostantin Stathokostas, 37, of Forked River was arrested by Ptl. Daniel Campanella for DUI, in the area of Rumson Road and Oakes Road.

3/8/18 – Rudolph Kastner, 53, of Highlands was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Contempt, in the area of Forrest Avenue and Carton Street.

3/18/18 – Hunter Cox, 22, of Branchville was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Possession of CDS and Possession of Paraphernalia, in the area of Rumson Road and Osprey Lane.

3/18/18 – Alex Kelly, 23, of Rumson was by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Possession of CDS and Possession of Paraphernalia, in the area of Rumson Road and Osprey Lane.

3/19/18 – Shane McGeehan, 18, of Spring Lake was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Possession of CDS, in the area of Navesink Avenue and Blackpoint Horse Shoe.

3/21/18 – Joseph Sedlak, 21, of Fair Haven was arrested by S/O Michael Volker for DUI, in the area of Meadowridge Park.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.