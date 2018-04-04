RED BANK: FOG, WIND & T-STORMS FORECAST

The Greater Red Bank Green is in for a wide range of weather conditions Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the day starts off with dense fog, reducing visibility to about a quarter-mile and lasting until about 8 a.m.

Then, around 10 a.m., winds out of the southwest begin picking up, heralding the arrival of a cold front that will bring thunderstorms into the afternoon, according to the forecast.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour will be “widespread,” possibly bringing down tree limbs and power lines, before diminishing, the NWS warns.

After that? Skies gradually clear, becoming mostly sunny, as temperatures peak near 62 degrees.

Wednesday night is expected to be clear, with a low around 32 degrees, and sunshine returns Thursday, with winds in the high teens and a high temperature of around 48 degrees.

