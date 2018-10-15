RED BANK: DEVELOPMENT ISSUES AT THE FORE

Red Bank RiverCenter’s new strategic plan for the central business district is scheduled for unveiling Monday night. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

[See correction below]

By JOHN T. WARD

Three issues that could alter the look and feel of Red Bank for generations arrive at key inflection points Monday night.

Four views of the proposed Denholtz project, expanded to include recently acquired property at Oakland Street and Bridge Avenue. (Renderings by Rotwein+Blake. Click to enlarge.)

• After five months of public hearings and small-group meetings with business owners, a consultant hired by Red Bank RiverCenter is set to unveil a new strategic plan for downtown promotion agency.

The plan is expected to call for placing greater emphasis on the town’s Navesink River waterfront as a draw to visitors and investment.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is slated for 7 p.m. at the Two River Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue.

• The planning board takes up the question of whether the borough council’s proposed creation of a proposed redevelopment area on the site of the former VNA headquarters on Riverside Avenue conforms to the town’s Master Plan.

: The original version of this post incorrectly identified the subject matter of this agenda item.]

Here’s the planning board agenda. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

• As reported last month by redbankgreen, an ambitious bid to remake properties alongside the Red Bank train station is in the works.

Matawan-based Denholtz Associates, which won planning board approval two years ago for a 45-unit apartment building on the west side of the rail line between Chestnut and Oakland streets, goes back to the board with revised plans Monday night.

The revisions to the project, dubbed ‘The Rail,’ incorporate additional real estate acquired after the original approval. The sites include the building that was home to San Remo restaurant, which closed last month, and the long-shuttered former Racioppi’s restaurant building. Both front on Oakland Street.

With those lots, Denholtz is seeking approval for changes that include 12 more apartments, plus some 6,000 square feet of retail space along Bridge Avenue and a portion of Oakland Street. The original plan called for just 800 square feet of commercial space.