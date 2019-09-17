Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of August 17 to September 13, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Dartmouth Way on 8/17/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) posed as federal agent to solicit funds. Damages totaling $1600.00. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Brady Road on 8/17/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) posed as bank representatives to obtain account information. Damages totaling $4,209.77. Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 8/22/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $111.00. Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 8/22/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 8/22/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $4,200.00. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Burglary in the area of Silverbrook road on 8/22/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) used force to enter residence. Nothing taken from home. Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Repot of Credit Card Fraud in the area of Garden Road on 8/25/19. Victim reports paying for services that were never rendered. Damages totaling $400.00. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Obre Place on 9/9/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $3,159.99. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Patterson Avenue on 9/12/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) gained access to account to make fraudulent purchases. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

ARRESTS

Christopher E. Scherzer, male age 26 of Neptune was arrested on 8/17/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. DeCristofaro.

Lameek S. Hickman, male age 18 of Neptune was arrested on 8/21/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Vincent J. Cerchio, male age 65 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 8/26/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Towanda C. King, female age 49 of Eatontown was arrested on 8/28/19 for Shoplifting and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola.

Ian J. Groom, male age 40 of Denver, CO was arrested on 8/29/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Elm Lane on 8/29/19 by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Nancy A. Zembruski, female age 71 of Asbury Park was arrested on 9/3/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola.

Uelton D. Honorio, male age 34 of Oakhurst was arrested on 9/3/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Bryan E. Ventura-Lopez, male age 18 of Long Branch was arrested on 9/5/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Yamil A. Medina Jr, male age 28 of Neptune was arrested on 9/8/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Daniel J. Smith, male age 30 of Eatontown was arrested 9/9/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Nina M. Ferrante, female age 35 of Eatontown was arrested on 9/11/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.