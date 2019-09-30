Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of September 15 to September 20, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

ARRESTS

Brian M. Welsh, male age 37 of Eatontown was arrested on 9/15/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Thelma R. Harrison, female age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 9/15/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Michael J. Coffey, male age 34 of Leonardo was arrested on 9/18/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Alshane Miller, male age 50 of Asbury Park was arrested on 9/20/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.