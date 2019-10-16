Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of September 21 to September 27, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Fraud in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 9/21/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) utilized fraudulent accounts to make purchases. Damages totaling $503.39. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 9/21/19. Victim reports unknown subject removed merchandise. Damages totaling $279.84. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Credit Card Fraud in the area of Campbell Court on 9/27/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) utilized accounts to make fraudulent purchases. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

ARRESTS

Naamah H. Mckibben, female age 29 of Trenton was arrested on 9/22/19 for Shoplifting in the area of area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Vivian E. Maxwell, female age 60 of Matawan was arrested on 9/25/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

George L. Echevarria Jr., male age 27 of Middletown was arrested on 9/25/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Anita J. Gearty, female age 52 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 9/25/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Avenue at the Commons by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

