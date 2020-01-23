Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of January 4 to January 17, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

ARRESTS

Karleen Moscatello, female age 52 of Pt. Pleasant was arrested on 1/5/20 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Emmanuel F. Carino-Varela, male age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 1/5/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Jesmarie Soto, female age 33 of Toms River was arrested on 1/13/20 for Theft by Deception in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Jarret P. Steward, male age 34 of Asbury Park was arrested on 1/16/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Alfred W. Conti, male age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 1/15/20 for Harassment in the area of Sycamore Avenue by SLEO II Michael Zibrin.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.