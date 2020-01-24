CEO Adam Philipson led a hard-hat-wearing contingent on tour of new facilities under construction at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Thursday. Opening dates for the expansion are still under wraps.

Meantime, while rigid headwear may not be needed, a hard rain’s gonna fall on Greater Red Bank Green Saturday. Up to two inches is expected, along with strong winds, before sunshine returns Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 9 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday

Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 48. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.