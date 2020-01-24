RED BANK: GRANT TO FUND SOLAR BOOST

Hot chocolate made with an assist from the sun? The concession stand at Count Basie Fields in Red Bank is set to get a juice boost, thanks to the borough Environmental Commission.

The snack bar is slated to have solar panels installed on its roof to help power the multifield sports complex, the borough government announced this week.

A $10,000 grant awarded by the Gardinier Environmental Fund via Sustainable Jersey will fund the installation of 5-kilowatt solar panel.

The system complement the recent installation of a state-of-the-art lighting management system to reduce unnecessary energy use, the announcement said. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)