LITTLE SILVER: NEW STOP ALERTS

Although redbankgreen‘s digital camera didn’t capture the full message on the electronic sign, there should be no missing the new stop signs that replaced yield signs on northbound Spring Street at Branch Avenue in Little Silver in recent days.

The change, at a busy location on the Red Bank border, was among three made to the borough traffic ordinance by the Little Silver council last week.

The intersection of Silverton Avenue and Cross Street, above, will become a four-way stop, and Woodbine Avenue at Cross Street is to become a three-way stop, under the ordinance.

Those changes will be implemented place as soon as new signs on order come in, said Administrator Kim Jungfer. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)