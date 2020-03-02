A thin layer of ice – an infrequent sight this unseasonably warm and almost snowless winter – covered a puddle in Marine Park in Red Bank Saturday morning.

The first work week of March will bring more springlike conditions, with sunshine and a peak temperature in the high 50s Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

A chance of showers, mainly between 8pm and 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday

A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of rain before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 47.