VIRUS IMPACTS: QUIET STREETS AT CURFEW

red bank broad st. 031620 1fair haven NO. 1 CHINESE 031620 1It’s not that no one was out on the streets of the Greater Green Monday night. Around 9 p.m., an hour into a voluntary curfew encouraged by Governor Phil Murphy earlier in the day, one could still see moving cars and the occasional pedestrian or cyclist.

But it was also possible to stand in the middle of Broad Street, above, or Shrewsbury Avenue, below, in Red Bank for long intervals without fear of being run over. 

“It’s like the zombie apocalypse,” one pedestrian said of the eerie quiet.

At right, a woman and her cellphone had the No. 1 Chinese restaurant in Fair Haven all to herself.  (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

red bank shrewsbury avenue

Posted on March 17, 2020 at 7:45 am, filed under COVID-19 Pandemic 2020, FAIR HAVEN, Featured, Health, LITTLE SILVER, Public Facilities, RED BANK, Restaurants, Retailing, Streets & Roads and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.