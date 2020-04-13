ON THE GREEN: TRANQUIL SCENES ABOUND

fair haven harding bird sanctuary 040720red bank scenes 041220 A rare Redshirted Strollerpusher was spotted in the Harding Bird Sanctuary in Fair Haven Tuesday afternoon. A more common sight these days: a man with takeout dinner unconcerned about his safety crossing car-free Broad Street in Red Bank. 

Three weeks in, the COVID-19 shutdown of non-essential activity has turned the normally bustling Greater Red Bank Green into tranquil, nearly empty streetscapes, offices and shops. Check out the pictures below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

little silver bob neffLittle Silver Mayor Bob Neff was the only person in the council chamber as he presided over an online public meeting Tuesday night. 

red bank 21 east front 041120Lighting in an office at 21 East Front Street slowly cycled through a range of colors for an audience of pretty much no one.

red bank kalyan ghosh 040820Kalyan Ghosh of Red Bank had Broad Street all to himself for a barefoot run.

red bank dublin house 040820Where bands would normally fill the air with lively music, the Temple Bar at the Dublin House Pub was silent Wednesday evening.

red bank drs parker 041120The view east on Drs. Parker Boulevard at around 10:30 Saturday night. 

red bank white street 040820There wasn’t a soul in sight on White Street Wednesday evening. 

red bank west front 040820No butt-sniffing allowed as dogs and their walkers get some fresh air and keep their distance on West Front Street.

red bank broad street 041120A solitary person crosses Broad Street late Saturday night as a police car patrols empty streets.

red bank east front 041120Dead calm on a Saturday night on East Front Street.

red bank east side lots 040820You’d have your pick of spots in the East Side lots, if you had a destination downtown.

red bank east front 040820No rush-hour vehicles meant a wide-open road for a cyclist on East Front Street.

fair haven scenes 041220 Beside a flag lowered to half-staff in memory of those who’ve died in the pandemic, a memorial bench in Fair Haven Fields quoted “in good health” beneath the name of Margaret Lamb Maguire, whose 2016 obituary says she began her career as a public health nurse.

red bank scenes 041220 A masked person in scrubs strode West Front Street… 

little silver scenes 041220 and a runner climbed a hill on Rumson Road in Little Silver.

red bank tower hill easter 041220 allan bassLike many other houses of worship, Tower Hill Presbyterian Church switched to online services for Easter Sunday, resulting in yet another empty parking lot. (Photo by Allan Bass.)

red bank mr pizza slice 040820The Mr. Pizza Slice mascot on Monmouth Street set an example in both good hygiene and optimism.

