A man working a leaf blower had Cedar Avenue in Fair Haven all to himself Sunday evening.

Nature plans to provide its own leaf blower Monday, with heavy rain and wind gusts up to 65 mile per hour possible, according to the National Weather Service. “Isolated tornadoes are also possible,” NWS warns.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. High near 70. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Rain likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.